New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Over one-third or 172 of the Nifty 500 companies follow a structured approach to report sustainability-related information but majority of the listed firm might find it difficult to comply with Sebi's guidelines on business and sustainability responsibility reports, according to an analysis.

Markets regulator Sebi's Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) guidelines make it mandatory for the top 1,000 listed companies by market capitalisation to publish structured sustainability reports from FY 2022-23. The guidelines were introduced in May last year.

The analysis of the Nifty 500 companies by Sculpt Partners, a sustainability-oriented advisory firm, released on Thursday showed that only 23 per cent of the companies (40 of 172) reported conducting a proper stakeholder engagement exercise to identify the material sustainability topics that need to be disclosed.

More than 90 per cent (157 of 172) of the reporting companies have aligned their sustainability disclosure with internationally accepted standards, as per the analysis.

Under Sebi's guidelines, BRSR structure has been divided into three sections -- general disclosures, management and process disclosures, and principle-wise performance disclosures.

"In order to align with the Sebi guidelines, we believe that a majority of the companies need to significantly upshift their reporting systems and processes to identify material sustainability issues, collect relevant sustainability data and establish appropriate internal controls to oversee data integrity," Kumar Subramanian, Founding Partner and Managing Director of Sculpt Partners, said.

Sculpt Partners analysed multiple publicly available resources such as annual reports, websites, investor releases, and other filings on sustainability topics. The study compiled data across six broad reporting elements.

It found limited evidence of companies integrating sustainability with their mission, goal-setting and corporate governance framework.

As per the analysis, only one-quarter (125) of the Nifty 500 companies have linked their enterprise mission to sustainability themes, and less than 20 per cent (98 of 500) were committed to time-bound, sustainability-linked goals. Only 4 per cent of firms (22 of 500) disclosed if sustainability-related criteria are incorporated into the board's evaluation process, and only three companies disclosed specific details of how sustainability indicators are linked to management remuneration.

It also revealed that despite the absence of a formal sustainability report, there is some pertinent disclosures-related to environmental and natural capital dimensions.

Almost 57 per cent (283 of 500) of the companies disclosed some information on greenhouse gas emissions, 58 per cent (288 of 500) on water consumption, and 63 per cent (313 of 500) on bio-diversity. Almost 75 per cent of companies (373 and 374 respectively out of 500) disclosed information on waste management practices and energy-efficient operations. However, most such disclosures are not grounded in quantifiable metrics, the analysis showed.

"Companies would be well-served to adopt more rigorous approaches to measure and report the social impact of their sizable CSR investments. Most of them report the number of beneficiaries of their CSR activities, which is an inadequate measure of social impact.

"In contrast, disclosure of metrics on various human capital topics such as occupational health and safety, diversity and inclusion, employee engagement, training, fair remuneration, etc is better, since they are required to be reported under Sebi's existing BRR (Business Responsibility Reporting) format. Nevertheless, they fall well short of best-in-class norms," Subramanian said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)