Malda (WB), Sep 11 (PTI) Over 1,100 bottles of Phensedyl cough syrup, a banned drug, were seized in West Bengal's Malda district and a man was arrested in this connection, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police personnel conducted a search operation in Milki area under the English Bazar police station limits on Friday and recovered 1,120 bottles of the banned cough syrup worth Rs 5 lakh, an officer said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he was trying to hand over the contraband to another person, the officer said.

A case has been registered against him, and further investigation is underway.

