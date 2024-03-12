New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Over 150 exhibitors are expected to participate in the three-day India International EV expo organised by Futurex Group starting March 15, a company official said on Tuesday.

The 4th edition of India International EV (IIEV) expo will be held at Yashobhoomi here.

"There will be over 150 exhibitors from 10 countries in India International EV expo. This is fourth edition of the expo and first one in Delhi. The number of exhibitors has increased by about 25 per cent this year," Futurex project head Mukesh Yadav said.

He said exhibitors will include EV makers, battery companies, charging stations, application companies and others who are part of electric vehicle ecosystem.

Futurex had earlier organised the expo in Chennai and two times in Pune.

" In the last expo, there were around 120 exhibitors," Yadav said.

