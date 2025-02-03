Jaipur, Feb 3 (PTI) Around 196 people fell ill due to food poisoning at a mass wedding ceremony in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, officials said on Monday.

The attendees complained of vomiting and diarrhea after eating khichdi and sweets at the ceremony, organised by a community at Oswal Bhawan on Sunday night in Dhan Mandi , Chief Medical Officer of Udaipur Dr. Ragini Agarwal said.

The people affected, recovered after treatment and were discharged from the hospital. A 15-year-old girl, who was in the intensive care unit, was also sent home on Monday evening after her condition improved, she added.

The Food Department has collected samples, and the exact cause of food poisoning will be ascertained after the test reports, Agarwal said.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Omprakash Raipuriya said that most of those who fell ill were women and children with weak immunity.

Initial findings suggest that those who consumed sweets and Raab (a traditional dish) reported health issues, he said.

Dhan Mandi Station House Officer Ravindra Singh said that most of the people were treated at Maharana Bhupal Hospital and the government satellite hospital in Hiranmagar. All have been discharged.

No case has been registered so far, and a preliminary inquiry is underway with the event organisers, he said.

Mawa and food items were purchased from different shops for the ceremony rather than a single shop, Singh added.

