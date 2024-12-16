New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested 415 wanted criminals, including 81 proclaimed offenders, under its 'Operation Crackdown conducted in the northwest district of the city from December 1 to 15, an official said on Monday.

The operation, involving over 1,500 personnel, was aimed at curbing criminal activities and ensuring public safety ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Abhishek Dhania said.

Teams have arrested 81 proclaimed offenders and parole jumpers among those held, the officer said.

He said that the operation targeted those involved in theft, robbery, and other serious offenses. It led to the detention of 21 individuals linked to organised crime, including bootlegging, gambling, narcotics, and street crimes.

During the crackdown, 61 people were apprehended in drug trafficking cases and 53 juveniles wanted in various cases were detained, 18 of whom were involved in heinous crimes, the DCP said.

Social media accounts of 67 juveniles were deactivated to curb the glorification of criminal activities through online platforms, he added.

Additionally, 22 illegal weapons and live cartridges were seized and 15 people were arrested. Preventive measures were taken against 81 individuals involved in arms act cases, the DCP said.

The officer said the district police have investigated 44 cases of cyber fraud, arresting 31 people. Notably, fraudulent withdrawal of over Rs 9.5 lakh were prevented.

He said that special drive against smuggling and illegal liquor distribution led to the seizure of 8,545 litres of illicit liquor and the arrest of 127 individuals. The police took action in 107 gambling cases, arresting 127 people.

The DCP said 55 people were arrested in 73 cases of snatching. Over 15,000 preventive arrests were made during this the crackdown and 31 of 51 missing Bad Characters (BCs) were traced and arrested.

