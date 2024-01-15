Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Monday said over 680 people were arrested by the police during a statewide crackdown against criminals involved in illegal activities.

In an official statement issued here, Vij said police teams comprising 6,582 police personnel conducted raids across the state.

During the recent crackdown operation, the police filed 490 cases under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, the Excise Act and the Arms Act, leading to the arrest of 683 accused, the statement said.

Of the total cases, 22 FIRs were registered under the Arms Act and seven persons were arrested in connection with these cases, Vij said.

The police seized nine pistols, two revolvers, 14 country-made firearms, including pistols, and 31 cartridges in the Arms Act cases.

Additionally, 3.5 kg of ganja, 18.75 grams of heroin, 20 grams of smack, and 705 grams of charas were confiscated during the raids, the minister said.

The teams also recovered 600 prohibited narcotic capsules or injections during the operation, he added.

The police apprehended 10 wanted criminals and nabbed one cyber offender, 53 proclaimed offenders, and 66 bail jumpers, the statement said.

These criminals were involved in various cases and had been trying to evade arrest, it added.

