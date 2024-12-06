New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Online payment procession service Amazon Pay on Friday said it has delivered over a billion gift cards to Indian customers since its launch in 2014, completing a decade.

Amazon Pay offers a diverse selection of gift card options, such as shopping vouchers, Amazon Fresh vouchers, Amazon Prime vouchers and Amazon Gold vouchers.

"Since its launch, Amazon Pay has delivered over a billion gift cards to customers, SMEs, corporates and more across India, providing enhanced flexibility and convenience to their shopping experiences.

"In 2024, Amazon Pay saw a 40 per cent increase in gift card purchases during the Amazon Great Indian Festival compared to 2023, reflecting the growing preference for the value and ease Amazon Pay Gift Cards offer," a company statement said.

Amazon Pay has also introduced gaming gift cards for popular platforms such as Apple App Store, Valorant, Unipin, Steam and PlayStation.

*** Flipkart End of Season Sale to begin on Dec 7 * E-commerce platform Flipkart has said its week-long End of Season Sale (EOSS) is set to commence on December 7, 2024.

Over 50 product categories will be available for quick delivery via its quick commerce vertical Flipkart Minutes, the company said in a statement.

The EOSS will see the platform with a redefined homepage and user interface. It will also have new in-app features and widgets -- trendy filters, a new immersive video forward destination called 'Play', trend tags and labels on search, browse and product pages.

