New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Over 10.6 lakh seats are lying vacant across industrial training institutes in the country, out of the existing 22.75 lakh seats, according to a report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday.

The Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development said it is "deeply concerned" to note that out of the existing 22,75,439 seats, across all the ITIs in 36 States/UTs, a total number of 10,60,191 seats are lying vacant.

The noticeable number of vacant seats being in Uttar Pradesh (2,07,606) followed by Rajasthan (1,37,200), Madhya Pradesh (86,999), Jharkhand (71,886), Odisha (51,829) and Tamil Nadu (49,668).

While deploring the almost 50 per cent vacant seats existing in the ITIs across the States/UTs, the Committee impressed upon the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship to expeditiously chalk out suitable strategies, in unison with the State/UT Governments so as to enroll maximum number of students against the existing vacant seats.

"The Committee further recommend that requisite steps be taken to curb drop outs and for creation of awareness regarding ample employment opportunities available after ITI training so as to attract more students to get themselves enrolled in various ITIs," it said in the report titled 'Demand for Grants 2022-23 of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship'.

The Committee said it is "equally concerned" to find that out of the 1,99,387 number of sanctioned posts for professionals, across all the ITIs, 1,29,805 are lying vacant as per the National Council for Vocational Training as on February 21, 2022.

"Expressing displeasure at such huge number of vacancies of professionals, that exist in the ITIs, the Committee impress upon the Ministry to take urgent steps to address the shortage of professionals in ITIs so as to ensure efficient and high quality training delivery," it said in the report.

