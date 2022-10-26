Coimbatore, Oct 26 (PTI) The police here said they were on their toes upon seeing cars parked along the roads, particularly after the explosion of a car in front of a temple the other day.

Also Read | PGIMER Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for 137 Senior Residents and Other Posts, Apply Online at pgimer.edu.in.

Also Read | Gujarat Reports 500% Spike in Burn Cases on Diwali 2022; Physical Assault Incidents Witness Spike of 112%.

After the blast, the police are letting no stone unturned and went about checking the four-wheelers on suspicion. The lawmen have so far confiscated seven unclaimed cars, not forgetting the incident that rocked the city on the eve of Deepavali.

The city police commissioner V Balakrishnan had ordered to step up vigil and seize parked cars for long on roadside.

Meanwhile, some residents at Peelamedu alerted the police about a car with Chennai registration parked in front of a school for long

The police went to the spot and started inquiring about the owner. Hearing the owner of the car, his driver arrived there and told them that the vehicle was under repair and would be removed soon.

In another incident, a car was found parked in front of a mill on Mettupalayam-Kothagiri Road for the last four days, but there was nothing to be panicky, said the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)