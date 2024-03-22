Jaipur, Mar 22 (PTI) Parts of Rajasthan saw a higher than normal maximum temperatures, with Barmer recording 39.2 degrees Celsius, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature in the southwestern parts of the state is recording 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) spokesperson said.

According to the MeT department, there is a possibility of light rain with thunder at some places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions of western and northern Rajasthan on Sunday due to the influence of a weak western disturbance.

A new western disturbance is likely to be affect the northwestern and northern parts on March 26-27, it said.

