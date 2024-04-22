New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Steel and automotive player Pavna Industries on Monday said it has signed an agreement with EV player OLA Electric to supply auto components, marking an entry into the domestic EV sector.

As part of the pact, it will provide auto components like ignition switches and latches to OLA Electric across its manufacturing plants in India from its manufacturing unit at Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Pavna Industries said in a statement.

Also Read | National Civil Services Day 2024 Date in India: Know the History and Significance of the Day That Celebrates the Work Done by Civil Servants.

"With this partnership, we are foraying into the two-wheeler electric vehicle segment," Pavna Industries Managing Director Swapnil Jain said.

Shares of the UP-based Pavna Group closed at Rs 561.40 apiece, up 4.99 per cent from its previous close on the BSE.

Also Read | India National Elections 2024 Rangoli Design Videos: Matdan Jagrukta Rangoli Designs To Celebrate Biggest Festival of Democracy in the World.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)