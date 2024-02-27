Thane, Feb 27 (PTI) The civic body in Maharashtra's Thane city has managed to collect only 37 per cent of water charges from consumers and bills to the tune of Rs 141 crore are unpaid, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Sandeep Malavai, who reviewed the pendency of water bills for the current year, expressed concern over the poor collection of only 37 per cent of the targeted amount of Rs 223 crore, the official said.

Also Read | NTPC Recruitment 2024: Applications Invited for 110 Deputy Manager Posts, Know How to Apply at careers.ntpc.co.in.

Recovery of bills to the tune of Rs 141 crore is pending, and the amount has to be collected in a month, he said.

Malavai also directed officials to take strict action against defaulters, and in the worst cases, the supply should be cut.

Also Read | Sudarshan Setu Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Set To Inaugurate Okha-Beyt Dwarka Signature Bridge on February 25, Know Everything About India’s Longest Cable-Stayed Bridge (See Pics and Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)