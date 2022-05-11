New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Power Finance Corporation Chairman Ravinder Singh Dhillon has been given an additional charge of Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of REC for three months.

The development follows the elevation of S K G Rahate to the post of Secretary, Ministry of Power.

"Government of India vide order dated May 10, 2022 has communicated that Ravinder Singh Dhillon, CMD, PFC will look after the work of CMD, REC Ltd from May 10, 2022, in addition to his current responsibilities, for a period of three months or until further orders, whichever is earlier," REC said in a BSE filing.

Dhillon is not related to any other director of the company, it said.

He is serving as CMD of PFC where he is spearheading the entire operations of the company and also playing a critical role in implementation of key power sector initiatives of the Centre.

He has over 36 years of varied experience spread across the entire value chain of the power sector.

His diverse work experience covers 3 years in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, 6 years in Central Electricity Authority and 27 years in PFC, playing a key role in project appraisal, financial modelling, project monitoring and stressed asset resolution.

Prior to being appointed as CMD of PFC, Dhillon was Director (Projects), where he was responsible for business growth and asset quality. Under his leadership, PFC increased its focus on renewable energy business and refinancing of commissioned assets.

Dhillon holds B.E. (Electrical) degree from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology and M Tech in Power Systems from IIT, Delhi.

