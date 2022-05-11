Last week, the Reno8 smartphone was spotted on the Geekbench website. Now, the key specifications of the Reno8 SE model have been tipped online by a tipster. Oppo is expected to launch the Reno8 Series in China this month and next month in India. The Reno8 Series will comprise Reno8, Reno8 Pro and Reno8 SE models. According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the Reno8 SE will be the cheapest model in the Reno8 lineup. Oppo Reno8 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, To Be Launched Soon.

Oppo Reno8 SE is rumoured to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ 90Hz display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. For clicking photographs, the Reno8 SE will come equipped with a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP snapper. Upfront, there could be a 32MP Sony IMX709 sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Reno 8 SE is speculated to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Moreover, the smartphone might come with a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and is likely to run on Android 12 OS. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect Oppo to start teasing the Reno8 Series models before its official launch.

