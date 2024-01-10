New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) State-owned PFC has collaborated with Japan's New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) to promote environmental, energy and industrial technology innovation.

The initiative between PFC, NEDO and Japanese stakeholders represents a significant leap towards creating environment friendly power supplies in areas with undeveloped distribution networks, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

PFC said it has entered into a strategic collaboration with NEDO, Japan's pioneering agency for promoting environmental, energy and industrial technology innovation.

