New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Friday posted nearly 31 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,982.14 crore for June quarter FY24.

The company logged a profit of Rs 4,579.53 crore in April-June FY23, a BSE filing said.

Also Read | Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: 19th Edition of TMIM to Be Held on January 21, 2024; Registration Starts Today on tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in.

Total income rose to Rs 21,001.44 crore in the quarter from Rs 18,544.04 crore in the same period a year ago.

The board approved a proposal to issue bonus shares to the shareholders in the ratio of 1:4, i.e. 1 bonus share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for every 4 existing shares of Rs 10 each fully paid-up by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs 660.02 crore.

Also Read | BPSC Admit Card 2023 Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Hall Ticket for Bihar School Teacher Recruitment Examination Released, Get Direct Link and Know How To Download.

The company's board also decided to defer the proposal to declare interim dividend for FY24.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)