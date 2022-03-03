Faridabad, Mar 3 (PTI) State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) has signed a pact with the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF), Haryana, for supply, installation and commissioning of LED street light systems as part of its CSR initiative.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU), PFC will provide financial assistance of Rs 3.56 crore to the MCF for supply, installation and commissioning of 4,324 LED street light systems in 21 villages of Faridabad, Haryana.

Also Read | Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched; Check Price, Features & Specifications.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar, PFC Chairman and Managing Director R S Dhillon, and Additional Commissioner Municipal Corporation (Faridabad) Abhishek Meena.

PFC Senior Advisor & former director P K Singh, its Executive Director Rizwanur Rahman and senior officials of the power ministry, PFC and MCF were also present during the occasion.

Also Read | Redmi Watch 2 Lite India Launch Set for March 9, 2022.

The project will help in illuminating the streets located in far-flung areas, thus ensuring the safety and security of commuters and residents.

This initiative will immensely help in bringing about substantial changes in the day-to-day life of the people residing in the vicinity making the living environment a safer place.

LED lights will also help in reducing carbon emissions as compared to traditional lights, which will further help in reducing pollution. The project is going to be implemented in nine months from the date of the signing of the MoU with MCF.

MCF has already carried out a village-level need assessment survey and has identified the spots and locations. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)