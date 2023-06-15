Phulbani, Jun 15 (PTI) Police on Thursday recovered the body of a youth with multiple injury marks hanging from a tree in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

The deceased was identified as Basia Digal of Mala village, who had a love affair with a girl from Kiamunda village, the police said.

The deceased had gone to Kiamunda to meet his lover on Monday and did not return home. His father had lodged an FIR with Phiringia police about his missing son.

Earlier, the family members of the deceased had allegedly received repeated phone threats from the girl's family to restrain the deceased from such affairs with the girl, sources revealed.

The deceased had married two years ago and had an 18-month-old baby girl.

Acting upon the FIR Phiringia police registered a homicide case and interrogated six people including the father and mother of the girl, T K Nahak the Inspector-in-charge of Phiringia police station said.

