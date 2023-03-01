New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday urged business leaders to focus on sustainability and ensure all their actions respect nature.

He said that India is committed to ensuring that sustainability and inclusive growth are going to be the defining features of its growth story.

"I urge all business leaders to focus on sustainability and ensure all our actions respect nature," he said while addressing the CII's India Europe Business and Sustainability Conclave.

The minister said that India's partnership with the UK and the European Union are two significant elements in the global effort to make the world a better place to live in.

"Technology and finance are going to play an important role in a sustainable lifestyle. I urge the world leaders to recognise that we all have to contribute our fair share to energy efficiency to make the world a better place to live in," Goyal said.

He added that developed and developing countries need to have different goals and timelines.

"We need to be sensitive to each other's needs, potential goals and roadmap towards sustainability. India is among the top five performers when it comes to benchmarking our work towards the NDCs (Nationally determined contributions)," he added.

Speaking at the event, James Cleverly MP, Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, UK, said that the free trade agreement (FTA), being negotiated between the two countries, would help in further enhancing economic ties.

There is an aim to double the bilateral trade by 2030 and both countries are moving in that direction.

Representatives of the business world have told that they want to see an agreement which reduces unnecessary trade barriers, that help customers and businesses to get access, he added.

"We want to help Indian exporters gain access to UK markets," Cleverly said adding UK businesses see huge investment opportunities in India.

"FTA can and must deliver practical and real benefits for businesses ...in both our countries," he said.

The agreement, he said, will also send a strong signal to the whole world that the two countries are committed to building a strong partnership.

Wopke Hoekstra, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, The Netherlands, said that both countries can increase cooperation in areas such as agriculture, cyber security, and digital healthcare.

Both India and the EU can increase cooperation for promoting safety and stability in the Indo-pacific region.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President, EU, said that India remains a stringer partner of the EU.

