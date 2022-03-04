Bhopal, Mar 4 (PTI) The BJP has asked its workers across Madhya Pradesh to plant saplings and offer service to the needy as part of the 64th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma, who issued the appeal, said the CM has always been an advocate of environment conservation, and has been planting a sapling every day since last year.

He also asked party workers to reach out to the ailing in hospitals with fruits, promote cleanliness in shanty colonies and organise 'Kanya Puja' to mark the day.

