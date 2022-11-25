Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) A body of plastics manufacturers on Friday said it is planning to set up two new poly parks in West Bengal as polymer demand in the state is expected to double in the next five years.

The Indian Plastics Federation sought special electricity incentives to help the industry remain viable. West Bengal, regarded as the gateway to the east Indian market, has 5,000 units engaged in the manufacturing of end-to-end polymer products - from raw material to finished goods- with an estimated turnover of Rs 30,000 crore annually and generating direct and indirect employment to five lakh people.

Also Read | Centre Releases Rs 17,000 Crore GST Compensation to States; Total Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore Released This Fiscal: Finance Ministry.

"We have identified a plot of around 100 acre near Singur in Hooghly district and another of 70 acre near Dankuni. Nearly 90-100 units are expected to be completed by 2025," IPF president Sishir Jalan said.

Noting that neighbouring states' power tariffs are "far more affordable", he said the industry body is seeking the West Bengal government's intervention with special power subsidies for energy-incentive polymer units.

Also Read | Kotak Mutual Fund Cautions Investors From Fake Social Media Groups Promising Huge Returns.

There are many MSMEs in this sector, and hence, government support is crucial for their viability, IPF senior office bearer Pradip Nayyar said.

It is expected that polymer demand in the state will double in the next five years, providing an opportunity for Eastern India to establish a strong plastics manufacturing base, the IPF official said.

"A cumulative capital expenditure of Rs 2,500 crore is expected to be made by 500 additional units in the near future. The state produces 2 million tonne of plastic products. The new units are expected to add 1,50,000 tonne of plastic products, generating an additional Rs 2,000 crore in revenue," Jalan said.

Only 40 per cent of the demand is met by the local industry in West Bengal, and 50 per cent of required products are procured from outside the state and the remaining 10 per cent is imported.

IPF is organising a four-day plastics show from Friday in the city to promote the sector in the region and 1,50,000 visitors are expected there, the industry body official said.

More than 350 domestic and international exhibitors from eight countries participated in the event, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)