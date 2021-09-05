Chaibasa (Jharkhand), Sep 4 (PTI) Three members of outlawed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), including an area commander, have been arrested in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, and a huge cache of arms and ammunition seized from their possession, a police officer said here.

Also Read | Realme 8s 5G Smartphone Officially Revealed Ahead Of India Launch.

The state government had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh on any information that led to the arrest of the PLFI area commander, Sujit Kumar Ram alias Sahu ji, district Superintendent of Police Ajay Linda said on Saturday.

Also Read | Realme 9 Series Officially Confirmed By Top Executive; Official Announcement Likely on September 9: Report.

Acting on a tip off, a police team raided a newly built house at Borotika village in Anandpur police station area and arrested the PLFI leader and his accomplices -- Raju Bhuiyan and Mahavir Singh, the SP stated.

"During interrogation, Sujit, a resident of Khunti district, confessed that he served as the area commander of the outfit, and his accomplices, both 19 years of age, were local residents. Sujit was wanted in at least 10 criminal cases," he said.

Among the things recovered from their possession were three rifles of .315 bore, 34 live cartridges, a country-made pistol, a double-barrel gun with eight rounds of cartridges and PLFI leaflets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)