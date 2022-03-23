Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) The Reserve Bank has assigned the lead bank responsibility to Punjab National Bank (PNB) for the newly-created district of Meghalaya, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Meghalaya government in a notification on November 9, 2021, had informed about formation of a new district, Eastern West Khasi Hills.

It has been decided to assign the lead bank responsibility of the new district to Punjab National Bank, the RBI said in a notification on Wednesday.

The newly-created district has been carved out from the erstwhile West Khasi Hills district, it said.

The allotted district working code for Eastern West Khasi Hills is 00U.

"There is no change in the lead bank responsibilities of the erstwhile district and of other districts in the State of Meghalaya," said the notification.

