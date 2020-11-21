Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 21 (PTI) A police constable rescued a woman chhath devotee when she slipped into deep water while offering 'arghya' to the setting sun on the Damodar riverbank here, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Prakash Soy told PTI that police constable Sanjay Gorai posted at Ramgarh town police station on duty on the Damodar riverbank jumped into deep water after a woman Chhath devotee slipped into deep water and started drowning and rescued the woman safely on Friday.

He said that taking high life risk Gorai saved the woman.

Thousands of people had descended on the banks of Damodar river to witness evening worship of Sun God which is a part of Chhath worship. Hundreds of women stood in knee deep water to offer the Sun (Surya) 'Arghya' and the middle-aged woman slipped into deep water during the offering, police said.

