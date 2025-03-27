Srinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Police in Baramulla have registered an FIR against persons affiliated with banned Jammu and Kashmir Ittehadul Muslimeen (IM) for alleged anti-national activities, officials said here on Thursday.

The IM, headed by Masroor Abbas Ansari, has been found involved in activities that pose a serious threat to the integrity and sovereignty of the nation, they said.

Also Read | What Is Form 16? When Do You Get Form 16 From Employer? Know Everything Here.

Earlier on March 11, the IM was banned by the Centre for five years for their alleged anti-national activities, supporting terrorism and fuelling secessionist activities.

The organisation's members have been linked to militancy-related incidents, stone-pelting on security forces, and inciting public unrest against the Union of India.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of March 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

The officials said despite the ban, credible intelligence revealed that certain leaders and members of JKIM continue their anti-national activities. "They have been actively instigating the public against the nation, spreading misinformation and hatred," they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)