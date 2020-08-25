Kolkata, Aug 24 (PTI) There was sudden embarrassment during a virtual meeting at the state secretariat on Monday when a police officer misunderstood a comment of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said she will surely be in office after the 2021 assembly polls.

Banerjee was upbraiding Baruipur superintendent of police Rasidmunir Khan at the virtual administrative meeting and asked him to pay extra attention to the sensitive areas like Canning, Baruipur and Bhangar.

"Are you giving less time (to work) expecting a promotion soon? Earlier you were very active. There are a few incidents which would not have happened had you interfered. Are you thinking you will no longer be here after your promotion? But promotions will not be there soon," she said.

Khan probably because of technical glitches, misunderstood her comment and thought that Banerjee was talking her not being in the chair.

"No madam, you will be there..." Khan answered hinting at the state asssembly polls due next year which evoked embarassed laughter among the officials present.

This made Banerjee hasten to answer "No no, I am not talking about myself, I am talking about you... Are you thinking that you will soon become DIG from SP and will not remain in that area and so you are not giving time here?" she said.

To this a chastened Khan answered "No, madam, I am giving full time."

