Erode (Tamil Nadu) Jun 13 (PTI) A Special Sub Inspector of Police (SSI) died in a road accident in this district on Friday, police said.

The deceased Mohanraj, 52, was residing at Kodumudi. While he was proceeding to Malayampalayam for duty in a motorcycle, a dog crossed suddenly at Vengambur village. Baffled Mohanraj dashed against a lamp post and sustained multiple injuries. He was taken to Government Hospital in Kodumudi where doctors declared him brought dead, police officials said.

Kodumudi police registered an accident case and are investigating.

