Coimbatore, Feb 5 (PTI) Hindu Munnani would extend support to candidates who uphold culture and tradition in the urban civic polls scheduled for February 19.

Stating this, president of the outfit Kadeswara Subramaniam said though it is not a political organisation, it wants 100 per cent of the voters to exercise their franchise.

A resolution adopted at the executive committee meeting in Tiruchy recently arrived at the decision to uphold culture and tradition, he said in a statement.

There was a dire need to end the indefinite strike by powerloom workers in the districts of Tirupur and Coimbatore through negotiations and check the rise in yarn price, he said.

