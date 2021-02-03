Puducherry Feb 3 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said he had directed the traffic police here to put on hold the imposition of fine of Rs 1,000 on two-wheeler riders without helmets.

"This imposition of penalty has caused unrest among the two-wheeler riders and the hefty fine of Rs 1,000 is not affordable by daily wage earners and the young riders," he told reporters here.

The levy of penalty has now been shelved, he said.

The Chief Minister said the Central government had amended the Motor Vehicles Act to make helmet-wearing mandatory.

The rule had been enforced by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi without consulting the territorial government, he said. The Chief Minister said he had earlier in the day held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, Transport Secretary and Transport Commissioner asking them to stop levying the fine.

"The departments should first create awareness among the vehicle-users about the necessity for wearing helmets," the Chief Minister said.

All political parties, including the DMK, AIADMK and BJP had protested against the action of the police imposing the penalty.

DMK legislature wing leader R Siva led a demonstration by his partymen at a traffic police station today protesting against the imposition of the fine without giving an opportunity to the people to develop awareness on helmet- wearing. A memorandum was handed over to Bedi by the president of the Puducherry unit of the BJP, V Saminathan requesting her to ensure that the imposition of penalty was suspended. PTI

