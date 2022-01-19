New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Power Minister R K Singh has administered the oath of office to Rengthanvela Thanga as member of Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission for Manipur and Mizoram.

The central government constituted Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) for Manipur and Mizoram in pursuance of provisions of the Electricity Act, 2003 and the memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed by the state governments of Manipur and Mizoram, authorising the Government of India to constitute a JERC on their behalf.

It is a two-member commission, each member representing the respective participating state.

The central government appoints members of the commission from Manipur and Mizoram under the provisions of the Act and in pursuance of MoA.

The major functions of the commission under the Act, inter-alia, are to regulate the tariff for generation, supply, transmission and wheeling of electricity, whole sale, bulk or retail as the case may be within the state.

Other functions are to regulate the electricity purchase of distribution licensees, facilitate intra-state transmission and wheeling of electricity; issue licenses to transmission licensees, distribution licensees and electricity traders; promote cogeneration and generation of electricity from renewable sources of energy and adjudicate upon the disputes between the licensees and generating companies, etc.

In accordance with the provisions in the MoA and the relevant provisions of Electricity Act, 2003, Thanga has been appointed as Member from Manipur side for a period of five years or till the age of 65 years whichever is earlier, it stated.

Thanga was born on June 10, 1960. He holds B.Com and LLB degree. He held the post of District and Session Judge from April 2014 to June 2020 and superannuated from the said post on June 30, 2020. Prior to this, he was on the post of Registrar in the High Court of Guwahati from 1999 to 2014.

