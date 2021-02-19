Hyderabad, Feb 19 (PTI): PPS Motors, part of one of the largest automobile retailers in the country, has fortified its passenger vehicle dealership network with the opening of five new showrooms for Renault in Telangana,

Three showrooms have been opened in the city, and one each in Nizamabad and Warangal, a press release from the automotive dealer said on Friday.

Rajiv Sanghvi, Managing Director, PPS Motors Pvt. Ltd., said, "We are delighted to strengthen our partnership with Renault India and further expand our footprint in Telangana."

Started in 2010, PPS Motors deals in brands such as VW, Skoda, Citroen, Renault and Bharat Benz across the geographies of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha and Tamil Nadu.

It currently has over 50 touch points across these states.

PPS Motors has an aggressive expansion plan of expanding to the rest of India and plans to extend the number of touch points to 75 locations in the next one year by both organic and inorganic routes, the release said.

The firm has a turnover of close to Rs 450 crore and employs over 1,200 personnel, according to the release. PTI

