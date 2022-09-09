New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) India's foodgrain production must increase at a faster pace with the use of precision agriculture and usage of technology to meet rising demand amid population growth, according to experts.

Speaking at the annual general meeting of industry body Agro Chem Federation of India (ACFI), Trilochan Mohapatra, Former Director General, Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), said: "To avoid ship to mouth syndrome of 1950-60s, it is paramount to enhance our agriculture production at a faster pace than growth in demand due to continuous rise in population".

Also Read | Tata Group in Talks With Wistron To Build Apple iPhones in India: Report.

Usage of technology and precision agriculture practices would help in enhancing production on one hand and maintaining ecological balance, he added.

"Amid ever-increasing environmental concern, sustainable practices are the need of the hour and technology will play a key role in it," he was quoted as saying in an ACFI statement.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 30 Ultra & Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch on September 13, 2022.

Mohapatra also asked the Agrochemical Federation to work for awareness of the farmers to purchase the right and genuine Agri inputs with GST bills and also how to use and when to use agrochemicals

Ashok Dalwai, CEO, National Rainfed Area Authority, said, "In India, the extent of use of pesticide is too low compared with other developed countries. Our country needs the latest molecules with higher effectiveness for sustainable agriculture".

To achieve it, he said the industry and agriculture sectors need to adopt an integrated approach.

Salil Singhal, Chairman Emeritus, PI Industry said, "Negative perception about pesticide has been spread wrongly without any logic or scientific base. Jointly, we need to correct the perception".

Kalyan Goswami, DG, ACFI, said, "We have reiterated our commitment to society towards promoting the safe and judicious use of crop protection chemicals and working towards the sustainability of Indian Agriculture".

ACFI Chairman Parikshit Mundhra the association aims to provide crop protection Chemicals at affordable prices and also simultaneously working on spreading awareness amongst farmers about the need to adopt quality products and the benefit it may provide.

ACFI is an industry body representing manufacturers/ importers of technical and formulation of pesticides.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)