Latest News | Private Sector Must Help Achieve 'hunger Free' India, Says G20 Sherpa

New Delhi, May 28 (PTI) The country's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Wednesday called for greater private sector participation to ensure "hunger free" India, saying the government alone cannot tackle the challenge.

Speaking at the launch of Malabar Group's expanded corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives, Kant praised the jewellery company's "The Hunger Free World" project, which aims to distribute 70,000 daily meals to underprivileged people in fiscal 2025-26.

"If there are more groups like Malabar Group, we are able to transform the world. It requires continued collaboration between government, civil society, private sector and individuals," said Kant, former CEO of government think tank NITI Aayog.

Around 119 million people in India remain undernourished, with women and children bearing the heaviest burden, he said.

The government provides free rations to 800 million people through distribution centres, but ensuring nutritious food remains crucial.

"It is not just about providing food, it is important to ensure nutritious food," Kant said. "It is also very important that private sector takes over this responsibility at the local level."

Malabar Group Chairman M P Ahammed announced a commitment of Rs 150 crore towards CSR initiatives for fiscal 2025-26. The company contributes 5 per cent of net profit to CSR activities, well above the government-mandated 2 per cent.

The Hunger Free World project currently distributes 70,000 meal packets daily across India and Zambia. In India, over 60,000 nutrient-rich meals are provided through 167 centres spanning 20 states.

Malabar Group's annual revenue now stands at Rs 64,000-65,000 crore, ahead of rivals Tanishq at Rs 42,000 crore and Kalyan Jewellers at 24,000-25,000 crore.

"With 295 million people globally facing acute hunger according to UN data, "immediate action is non-negotiable," Ahammed said.

