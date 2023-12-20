Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) A proclaimed offender in a narco-terror financing case surrendered before a local court on Wednesday, officials said.

Javed Ahmad Thakkar alias Raja Thakkar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, surrendered before the designated UAPA court, the officials said.

Also Read | Central Bank of India Recruitment 2023: Registration Begins For 484 Safai Karmachari Posts, Know How to Apply at centralbankofindia.co.in.

They said Thakkar was wanted in a narco-terror financing case registered by the State Investigation Agency last year.

The agency initiated proceedings in the court for attachment of Thakkar's moveable and immovable properties as he was absconding for over a year after being declared a proclaimed offender.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

Thakkar was sent to Central Jail Srinagar, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)