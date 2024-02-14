Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) IT services and consulting provider, specialising in solutions for the communications industry, Prodapt on Wednesday said it has roped in Tech Mahindra's erstwhile President of Communications, Media and Entertainment Manish Vyas as its Executive Director.

In his new role, Vyas would guide the leadership team to drive strategic initiatives and propel Prodapt's growth trajectory even further, a company statement said.

"With his exceptional track record as a visionary leader, Manish brings strategic thinking and innovative solutions that have successfully guided numerous global communications service providers and large technology companies through their digital transformations," company Chairman and Founder Vedant Jhaver said.

"His joining comes at a pivotal moment as we march towards our plans of achieving USD 1 billion in revenues," he added.

