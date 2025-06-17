Gurugram, Jun 17 (PTI) Senior Professor Sanjay Kaushik will take charge of the Gurugram University as the Vice-Chancellor, according to a notification issued by the Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, Governor and Chancellor of the university, Bandaru Dattatreya.

According to an official statement, Professor Kaushik received the Bharat Ratna Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Shiksha Samman Award by Genius Brain and HRD Mission, Delhi for his work in the field of education.

Also Read | India Post GDS 4th Merit List 2025 out indiapostgdsonline.gov.in: Merit List for the Gramin Dak Sevak Post Released, Know How To Check.

He is the third vice-chancellor of the university, succeeding Prof. Sushil Kumar Tomar, who was looking after as additional charge vice chancellor from January after the tenure of Prof. Dinesh Kumar ended.

Professor Sanjay Kaushik said that his main objective would be to bring global recognition to the university, prepare it for NAAC accreditation, and speed up the ongoing academic and infrastructure development projects.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, June 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Dr Sanjay Kaushik was teaching in Business School, Punjab University, Chandigarh. He has 35 years of academic and administrative experience. He was the Director of North Western Region, ICSSR for 7 years.

GU Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Kaushik has been awarded Him Ratna-2023 Award by Pratibha Spandan Society, Shimla for his outstanding contribution to the field of management, education, research and social work; Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Best Teacher and Research Award-2020 by Association of Research and Advanced Studies, Punjab; PCMA Young Researcher Award-2015 by PCMA, Punjab; Outstanding Research Award-2012 by Economic Development and Research Organization, Punjab.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)