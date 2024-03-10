Chandigarh, Mar 10 (PTI) A professor and his eight-year-old daughter were found dead in his office inside the university campus in Haryana's Hisar district on Sunday evening, police said.

The deceased was identified as Sandeep Goyal (35) who was working in Lala Lajpat Rai University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences in Hisar and his daughter. Goyal and his family were staying at the university campus.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

Their throats were found to have been slit and their bodies were recovered from Goyal's office, police said. A police official said Goyal was being treated for depression.

Police said further investigation was underway.

Also Read | Geoglyphs Found in Ratnagiri: 10,000-Year-Old Rock Art Carvings Discovered in Maharashtra Villages.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)