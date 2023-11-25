Latest News | Property Dealer Shot at by Four Youths at His House in Faridabad

Faridabad, Nov 25 (PTI) A 68-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot at by four youths at his house on Friday late evening, police said.

The bullet hit Naresh Mittal in the chest, leaving him critically injured and he is being treated at a hospital, police said on Saturday.

It is being said that there was a dispute between the accused and Naresh Mittal regarding the purchase and sale of land in Nainital (Uttarakhand). Following the complaint of the dealer's son, an FIR was registered at the Faridabad Central police station and two accused were arrested, said police.

The property dealer lives alone at his house in sector 15 A, where he has kept a woman named Tulsi at home as a domestic help, according to the complaint filed by the victim's son Ashok Mittal.

“On Friday evening, around 7.15 pm, one of my acquaintances informed me on the phone that Kulwant Chahal, a resident of Sector 15 A, had shot my father. I reached there and rushed my father to the hospital. My father told me that Kulwant had come along with three other people to transact money in a land-related matter and during the argument they shot at him,” as Naresh said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Kulwant and others under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act on Friday night.

“We have arrested the main accused Kulwant Chahal and his associate Sanjay within hours and are questioning them. The condition of the injured property dealer is now stable,” said Inspector Ranvir Singh, SHO of Faridabad Central police station.

