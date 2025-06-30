Mumbai, Jun 30 (PTI) Public sector banks' (PSBs) gross non performing assets (NPAs) from the credit cards portfolio inched up to 14.3 per cent in March 2025 as against 12.7 per cent six months ago, the RBI said in a report on Monday.

As against this, their private sector rivals seem to be performing much better, with the GNPAs in the credit card receivables category staying stable at 2.1 per cent over the same period, the central bank said in its half-yearly Financial Stability Report (FSR).

It can be noted that the RBI has been pushing lenders to be more circumspect on growing the riskier unsecured books, including credit cards for almost two years now, and also increased the riskweights associated with such credit in November 2023 to dissuade lenders.

The PSBs grew their outstanding on the credit card receivables front by 19.2 per cent in FY25, as against 11.7 per cent for private sector banks, the report said.

The FSR said the overall credit growth of the public sector banks outpaced that of private sector ones for the first time in more than a decade.

The overall GNPAs for the public sector banks stood at 2.8 per cent, as against 1.8 per cent for private banks.

