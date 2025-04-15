Jaipur, Apr 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government is working with determination to fulfil the aspirations of the state's eight crore people, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said on Tuesday.

"Public welfare works are at the centre of the budget brought by our government, so the concerned departments should not delay the implementation of budget announcements at any level," a statement quoted him as saying.

He said the state will be able to realise the resolution of a "developed Rajasthan" by 2047 through the successful ground-level implementation of the budget announcements.

Sharma was reviewing the progress of budget announcements of various departments for the financial year 2024-25 at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

He said that the budget announcements should be implemented with complete transparency. Strictest action should be taken against the concerned officer and contractor for negligence in the implementation of development works and schemes.

The chief minister also directed to ensure timely land allotment for development works.

Sharma said that ensuring the supply of adequate drinking water supply to the general public and water for irrigation to the farmers is the state government's top priority.

He directed the concerned departments to establish better coordination in the work of laying drinking water pipelines and sewer lines so that the roads are not damaged repeatedly and there is no loss of revenue.

The chief minister directed the officers to use "Call Before You Dig" app, launched by the Central Government, so they can work in coordination and the roads are not damaged.

While reviewing the pending announcements of the Energy Department, the chief minister provided instructions to fix the rates of electricity-related works for the convenience of common consumers.

He also directed to speed up the proposed pump storage projects in the state to increase the energy production capacity. The Energy Department should also release an incentive package for one model solar village proposed in each district.

He said that the state government is developing an effective medical system from cities to remote villages to provide quality health services to the people.

Sharma reviewed the pending announcements of various departments including Urban Development, Self-Governance, Water Resources, Irrigated Area Development, Sports and Youth Affairs, Tourism and Finance Department.

