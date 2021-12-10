Puducherry, Dec 10 (PTI): Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangasamy paid homage to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat's portrait on the premises of the territorial Assembly on Friday.

Rawat was among the 13 people who died in a chopper crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Speaker of the Puducherry Assembly R Selvam, ministers, legislators, district collector Purva Garg and officials were among those who paid homage.

