Chandigarh, Nov 23 (PTI) Punjab Agriculture Minister Randeep Singh Nabha on Tuesday raised with the Centre the demand of five lakh tonne urea needed by farmers in the state.

He raised the demand with Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya and said the state needs five lakh tonnes of urea till December 15.

During a meeting with the Union minister held virtually, Nabha said the state needed an adequate quantity of urea during the first 25 days of sowing of wheat.

"The Union government has allocated 14.50 lakh tonnes of urea for rabi 2021-22 for Punjab, but we have received only 2.53 lakh tonnes of urea against an allocation of 2.76 lakh tonnes during October 2021," he said, according to an official statement released here.

He further said the state has obtained only 2.26 lakh tonnes of urea up to November 22 this year, against an allocation of 3.33 lakh tonnes during November 2021.

The minister assured that there will be no shortage of urea in the state.

The agriculture minister stated that the state needs an adequate and uninterrupted supply of the urea fertiliser well in time.

Meanwhile, Haryana Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, who also held a meeting with the Union minister, assured that there will be no shortage of fertilisers in Haryana, and farmers will not have to face any difficulty while sowing the rabi crops.

Dalal expressed gratitude to the Union minister for meeting the immediate demand of DAP (diammonium phosphate) fertiliser recently.

While discussing about the requirement of urea fertiliser with the Union minister, Dalal said about 11 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser is required in the state.

About 4.5 lakh tonnes of urea has already been made available to the state by the central government, he said, according to a Haryana government statement.

The Union minister approved the demand of providing 4.5 lakh tonnes of urea fertiliser to Haryana till December 31. HRS hrs

