New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Punjab and Sind Bank on Friday said it has reported to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) the account of IL&FS Financial Services (IFIN) as fraud with outstanding dues of over Rs 561 crore.

The NPA account, IL&FS Financial Services, with outstanding dues of Rs 561.13 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to the RBI as per the regulatory requirement, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi Hit Out at Each Other on a Day of Big Rallies; Here is Who Said What.

"Further, the bank has already made 100 per cent provisioning as per the prescribed prudential norms and the account is technically written off," it added.

The scam at the IL&FS group came to light in September 2018 after several group entities defaulted on repayments due to severe liquidity problems. Later, the government superseded the board of directors to revive the ailing group.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

IFIN, which has been found to be funding its own revenues for several years, was the main source of funds for the IL&FS group entities. The group had accumulated a debt burden of over Rs 90,000 crore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)