Chandigarh, Sep 30 (PTI) The Punjab government on Friday said all the necessary arrangements are in place for the paddy procurement, which will start from Saturday.

It further said every single grain of paddy will be procured and no farmer will face any hassle in any mandi during the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2022-23, beginning from October 1.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said all the agencies will make procurement of paddy (grade A variety) at the minimum support price of Rs 2,060 per quintal, while common variety at MSP of Rs 2,040 per quintal.

The state government has made arrangements for smooth procurement of 191 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, he said in an official release.

Principal Secretary, Food Supplies, Rahul Bhandari said the Punjab Mandi Board has notified 1,804 mandis during the season, which have been allotted among government procurement agencies and a further 364 temporary purchase centres have also been notified to avoid a glut in grain markets.

He also said 'bardana' (jute bags) in requisite quantity has been arranged.

Grievance redressal committees have also been formed in grain markets to facilitate farmers.

The department has also set up a control room at the headquarters level to make sure that no farmer encounters any hurdle in selling his produce.

Bhandari said the RBI has already approved a cash credit limit worth Rs 36,999 crore for the procurement of the crop.

