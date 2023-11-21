Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) The Punjab government on Monday said that the state has bagged the first award in the global health supply chain summit held in Nairobi from November 14-16.

In a statement, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the Department of Health and Family Welfare received first prize for its submission titled “Strengthening last mile delivery of drugs: A case study from Punjab”.

He said 85 countries had participated in the conference and submissions from four countries including that from the government of Punjab, India were selected for final presentation.

Mann said the state government showcased the success story of the 'Aam Aadmi clinics' and how the government of Punjab exponentially increased the number of primary healthcare and delivered quality health services.

Mann said the participating countries evinced keen interest in visiting Punjab to see the clinics and understand how 84 essential drugs and 40 plus diagnostics are being made available closer to households and without any cost to patients.

Mann said the countries were also surprised to note that all such clinics are IT-enabled with end-to-end digitization of registration, doctor consultation, investigations, and prescriptions.

He congratulated the health department for this feat and expressed hope that it will continue to serve the people of the state with missionary zeal.

