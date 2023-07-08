Chandigarh, Jul 8 (PTI) To promote industry in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday released a WhatsApp number and an e-mail ID for soliciting feedback from industrialists.

Mann released WhatsApp number 8194891948 and e-mail ID punjabconsultation@gmail.com with an aim to provide business-friendly environment in the state.

According to an official statement, the chief minister said the Punjab government frames policies as per the advice of the stakeholders.

Citing examples, he said the state government had sought views of people for implementing schemes of free power, setting up 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' and for various other initiatives.

Mann said the result of this is in front of everyone as around 90 per cent people are getting zero bills, nearly 35 lakh people have availed free treatment in Aam Aadmi Clinics and after 40 years, canal water has reached in the villages at the tail end of the state.

The chief minister said that in order to put the state on a high growth trajectory of economic growth, the state government has decided to give impetus to the industry in Punjab.

He said that the motive is to make Punjab emerge as a hub of industrial growth so that youth of the state can get maximum employment opportunities.

Mann said that along with bringing new projects of industry in the state, the state government will also provide an industrial-friendly atmosphere to the existing industrial units so that they can expand their operations in the state.

He exhorted the industrialists to give their views regarding promotion of the industry on the WhatsApp number and the e-mail ID.

He said that these valuable suggestions will help the state government frame policies for promoting industry in Punjab.

