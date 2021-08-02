Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) To further boost industrial activity in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday gave approval for Change of Land Use (CLU) for certain categories of industries.

The CLU will be applicable to green or non-polluting industries and 'orange' category industries at a distance of 100 metres and 250 metres, respectively, from Lal Lakir or nearby Abadi (minimum 50 pucca houses) on minimum 6 Karam (30-33 feet) approach road, under the policy of permitting industrial activity in agricultural zone of master plans, an official statement said.

''Lal Lakir'' refers to land that is part of the village ''abaadi'' (habitation) and is used for non-agriculture purposes only.

The Chief Minister also asked the Town and Country Planning department to relook the 'red' category industry, directing it to earmark separate zones for such industry in all the master plans.

He further accorded special permission for expansion of the medical oxygen manufacturing plant in Mohali and also asked the Town and Country Planning department to extend liberal support to all such plants in the state to boost manufacturing of medical oxygen.

Chairing the 42nd meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board through video conferencing, the Chief Minister, who is also its Chairman, said all green, red and orange industrial units must conform to the prescribed norms of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) with zero discharge, or must have consent of potential users for use of treated water.

In another decision, the Chief Minister also gave the nod to allow industries in mixed land use zones along highways at a distance of 4 km from corporation limits of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, 3 km from other corporation towns and Class-A towns and 2 km from other towns.

The decision would go a long way in providing maximum area across the state to promote industrial activity, the statement said.

Amarinder Singh also okayed the Board's proposal for industrial parks in sector 101 and 103 to be developed by both private developers as well as GMADA in SAS Nagar (Mohali) to ensure holistic development of these sectors, with focus on futuristic planning.

He permitted the board to allow residential colony in 50 acres in Mullanpur, near here, thereby reducing the minimum area requirement from 100 to 50 acres without disturbing the density norms. This amendment would be instrumental in ensuring proper utilization of left out pockets to provide housing facilities in the upcoming area.

