Chandigarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Fearing the discontinuation of the MSP regime, a Punjab farmers' outfit will stage a statewide protest on July 20 against the recently introduced three Union government ordinances.

BKU (Rajewal) president Balbir Singh claimed that the legislations are not in the interest of the farming community as the minimum support price (MSP) regime will be dismantled after a period of time.

The Centre had recently introduced the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, which is being opposed by them.

Rajewal, whose outfit has given the call for the protest, said the companies, which have been "allowed to procure crop from farmers without paying any tax", will “exploit” growers in the absence of any “foolproof” dispute redressal mechanism.

“Grain markets where farmers at present sell their crops at MSP will cease to exist after one or two years,” he claimed.

Rajewal said farmers were also against the fuel price hike.

“It has been difficult to bear the cost of diesel at a time when the sowing of paddy is going on in the state,” he said.

He said that farmers will also oppose the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2020 as it may adversely hit free power to different sections of society.

“We will submit memorandums to the district authorities during a three-hour-long protest starting at 10 am on July 20,” Rajewal said here on Thursday.

“We will be following social distancing norms during the protest and farmers will be wearing masks in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.

