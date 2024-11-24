Amritsar, Nov 24 (PTI) Gold worth Rs 1.50 crore was recovered from a passenger, who arrived at the airport here in a flight from Dubai, said officials of the Customs department on Sunday.

After the passenger was intercepted on the basis of suspicion, the officials recovered 2,674 grams of gold from him.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 24, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The gold, which was in paste form, was concealed by the passenger in his underwear and knee straps, they said.

Following the extraction process, the paste was converted into two gold bars weighing 1,935.14 grams (net weight) which is valued at Rs 1,50,32,167.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 23, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The passenger was arrested under the relevant Section of the Customs Act, 1962, said the officials, adding that further investigation was underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)