Chandigarh, Dec 24 (PTI) Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday extended warm greetings to people on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In his message on Christmas eve, Purohit, said the life of Jesus Christ expounded the message of love, peace, mercy, compassion and tolerance to the entire mankind.

Christmas teaches us to keep learning the art of giving and receiving and making family, friends and acquaintances happy, he said.

"May this festival bring happiness, joy and prosperity in all our lives and the spirit of caring and sharing pervade our being," Purohit said.

"Let us rededicate ourselves to imbibe the essence of Jesus Christ's teachings for the welfare of humanity and strive ceaselessly for peace on earth and goodwill among men," he added.

